Jon Hamm recalls his first role as 'Gorgeous Guy at Bar' on Ally McBeal

Jon Hamm’s first role in the world of acting didn’t have a name. He didn’t even have any lines. He was merely the “Gorgeous Guy at Bar” on the ’90s series Ally McBeal.

The Mad Men and Baby Driver star looked back on this first role with Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show. It was a role where he “was to stand there and be looked at.”

“I think Rob Lowe said that being a successful actor is nothing more than watching yourself have a series of bad haircuts,” he joked of his look on the show.

Hamm also recalled how he got picked for the job. “I was literally picked out of a line of people where the guy was walking down the line and was like, ‘Eh, you!,'” he said. “Well, I certainly feel special.”

On the bright side, Hamm noted that “everything starts with one step and that was the first one.”

Now Hamm, 47, is starring in the film Tag, the story about a group of friends who have kept playing the same game of tag for 30 years.

This film, for better or worse, has been getting attention over Jeremy Renner’s injury during production. “We had several on-set injuries,” Hamm recalled, “the most notable being — I was not there that day, so it’s impossible to blame this on me — Jeremy Renner, who broke both of his arms at the same time. Day three of production!”

Hamm remembers coming back from the London premiere of Baby Driver to discover the news of his costar. “He wore green-screened casts that we eventually painted out in the edit,” Hamm said.

As for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor, Hamm remained unbreakable except for when he realized “running around for longer than 30 seconds would feel like I was having a heart attack.”

Hey, at least he’s still a gorgeous guy!

Watch clips of Hamm on The Ellen DeGeneres Show above.