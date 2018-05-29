Hollywood isn’t holding back on Roseanne Barr after the ABC star’s racist tweet.

After saying former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” on Tuesday morning, fellow celebrities were quick to condemn the actress and the network. In fact, several called on ABC to cancel the sitcom, which ranked as one of the season’s top-rated shows.

Here’s a collection of reactions from stars and prominent activists, including costar Sara Gilbert, who’s also an executive producer on the show:

(UPDATE: ABC has canceled Roseanne).

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Another co-star, Emma Kenney, tweeted this:

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

And also tweeted this before deleting it:

Thank you @iamwandasykes . She is a fascist. What she said about @ValerieJarrett is unconscionable. https://t.co/B6ewu9AVGu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

THIS!!!!!!!! @DisneyStudios FIRED an African American sports commentator for a comment ( that wasn’t even close to roseanne’s). @therealroseanne should be fired if @DisneyStudios is going to have integrity. https://t.co/GF0x6GnAQu — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr has tweeted an apology to Valerie Jarrett and has described her "joke" as being about Jarrett's "politics" and "looks." It was not. It was racist. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 29, 2018

I wrote on the original "Roseanne" where we used to denounce nativism, racism & homophobia. Nauseating to see what she's become. Looking forward to continue not watching this show. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) May 29, 2018

I'm not aware of that. But I am aware of facts. George Soros was nine years old when the war broke out. And he was also Jewish. He and his family had to hide their identities so they weren't murdered by Nazis. But, we all make mistakes, right, Roseanne? https://t.co/hWltTw8Fsr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

Anyone working with or for this person needs to take a long walk today and really think about it https://t.co/A4F1LWNb1p — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 29, 2018

Comedian Patton Oswalt riffed on websites using “racially charged” to describe the tweet…

Man, was the Third Reich “racially charged” or what? Amirite? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 29, 2018

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne … https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

I am repulsed that Valerie Jarret had that racist and bigoted "joke" made at her expense and I am sickened that any Black or Muslim person has to keep hearing this sickness in 2018. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Barr has tweeted an apology to Valerie Jarrett and has described her "joke" as being about Jarrett's "politics" and "looks." It was not. It was racist. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) May 29, 2018

When you are white, its fine to apologize and move on. When one is colored WE are affected by Roseanne, her believes and her ugly, vulgar views because it is part of the fabric of Trump's country, law and order. This is not a joke Rosie! — Ted Mason (@tmasonmi5) May 29, 2018

Hollywood is finally sort of dealing with the disgusting men who’ve for too long thrived here. But let’s not kid ourselves – the discrepancy between ABC/Disney’s response to @jemelehill and their non-response to @therealroseanne shows how backwards this town can still be. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) May 29, 2018

Somewhere at ABC, they’re opening the manila envelope with the emergency plan for The Tweet. They knew this day would come. They knew they’d have to be ready. — John August (@johnaugust) May 29, 2018

.@ABC, how desperate are you to profit from Roseanne’s racism? We know racism sells in this country, it always has. But you don’t have to participate in it. This apology is meaningless. Cancel Roseanne. https://t.co/gpbslQZbJX — deray (@deray) May 29, 2018

Let’s boycott @ABCNetwork & its advertisers until they cancel Racist Roseanne. Who’s in?#TuesdayThoughts — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) May 29, 2018