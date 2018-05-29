Hollywood isn’t holding back on Roseanne Barr after the ABC star’s racist tweet.
After saying former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby” on Tuesday morning, fellow celebrities were quick to condemn the actress and the network. In fact, several called on ABC to cancel the sitcom, which ranked as one of the season’s top-rated shows.
Here’s a collection of reactions from stars and prominent activists, including costar Sara Gilbert, who’s also an executive producer on the show:
(UPDATE: ABC has canceled Roseanne).
Another co-star, Emma Kenney, tweeted this:
And also tweeted this before deleting it:
Comedian Patton Oswalt riffed on websites using “racially charged” to describe the tweet…
