ABC cancels Roseanne after star's racist tweet

ABC has canceled Roseanne.

The network’s abrupt decision to yank the reboot comes only hours after star Roseanne Barr made a racist tweet Tuesday morning attacking former President Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr used Jarrett’s initials and wrote, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced Tuesday.

Before ABC’s decision, Barr tried to do damage control by tweeting, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.” She also said she was leaving Twitter. But the damage had already been done.

Adam Rose/ABC

Her costar Sara Gilbert tweeted, “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.” Emma Rose Kenney, who plays the daughter of Gilbert’s character, tweeted, “I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.” Writer Wanda Sykes quit the show via Twitter. She was one of several high-profile writers — Whitney Cummings and Norm McDonald, among them — who joined the writers’ room when ABC decided to reboot the hit sitcom. Many more celebrities also tweeted their disgust.

After ABC made its shocking announcement, Gilbert tweeted another statement, this time expressing sorrow over the show’s demise. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.” Barr’s talent agency, ICM, followed suit by dropping the volatile actress as a client.

ABC had already ordered a second season of the sitcom which finished the 2017-18 season as one of the most-watched shows on broadcast TV. The comedy dealt with several contemporary issues like Trump’s election, illegal immigration, and Muslim-Americans. In fact, it was Barr’s idea to do an episode about a Muslim family who moves in next door to the Conners.

Barr’s tweet aimed at Jarrett, an African-American woman who served as a senior adviser for Obama from 2009 to 2017, seemed to refer to conspiracy theories falsely painting her as a closeted Muslim.