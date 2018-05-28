How Michelle Wolf addressed Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her Netflix premiere

Michelle Wolf made her Netflix debut Sunday on her eponymous talk show — and yes, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got her name checked during a segment about whether women have to support other women.

The Daily Show alum, 32, recently told EW that she wouldn’t refer to her April performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during her show and how her joke about Sanders’ ability to “create a perfect smoky eye” was criticized. But Wolf couldn’t pass up the opportunity to call out Sanders’ “ugly personality” during the half-hour debut of The Break.

“Do women have to support other women? Of course not,” Wolf said. “If we did Hillary would be president, and I don’t think she is. But more and more women are achieving power.”

Netflix

Wolf then cited the appointment of Gina Haspel as the new CIA director. “After Gina was nominated, my best friend Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted, ‘Any Democrat who claims to support women’s empowerment and our national security but opposes her nomination is a total hypocrite,'” said Wolf. “Well if anyone’s an expert of hypocrites its Sarah Huckabee Sanders. And for the record that was not a looks-based joke. That was about her ugly personality.”

Wolf’s show began with a monologue and ended with a conversation with a fellow comedy writer about the pressures women face to have children.

In her conversation with EW, Wolf said her experience at the WHCD “made me confident.” “It’s fun to stand in a room and deliver the jokes you wanted to deliver. Also, I wore a suit, and I totally understand now why people like suits. A nice-fitting suit makes you feel good about yourself.”

New episodes of The Break drop Sunday mornings on Netflix.