Matthew Rhys calls his Titus on-screen fight with Jonathan Rhys Myers ‘pathetic’

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The opportunity to perform one of Shakespeare’s plays is widely considered to be a highlight of an actor’s career, but for The Americans star Matthew Rhys, it seems the experience has left him a bit embarrassed.

Rhys sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, to take a look back on some of his most memorable roles — including an early one in Titus, a retelling of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. “Hamming it up. You can smell the pork coming off this performance,” Rhys remarks as the scene began, and the self-deprecation didn’t stop there.

Ogunnaike reminds the actor that he was watching one of his first on-camera flight scenes, to which the actor responded, “Clearly.” Rhys was desperate to move on as Ogunnaike pointed out that one of the producers of the film was a former Trump advisor.

Be sure to watch the full video above to see Rhys’ priceless reaction and to find out which Trump advisor was a producer on his film.