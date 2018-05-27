Watch The Americans star Matthew Rhys critique his debut role: 'That was horrific!’

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

They say we’re our own toughest critics, but Matthew Rhys may know that better than most.

As The Americans winds down its stellar final season, the series’ mesmerizing lead actor looked back at his earliest screen role in the little-seen Welsh-language drama Bydd yn Wrol.

On the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Rhys watched a scene from his turn in the 1997 drama, his jaw dropping at what he called a “horrific” performance.

“I literally haven’t watched this in 22 years,” he told host Lola Ogunnaike. “Spot the actor not crying, who hasn’t quite learned how to cry.”

Clearly, not everyone agrees with Rhys’ negative review; his work in the film won him a Welsh BAFTA for best actor. The actor said he’s painfully aware of this little detail.

“I have an enormous piece of brassware on my mantlepiece thanks to this monotone performance,” he laughed. “I am genuinely flabbergasted.”

