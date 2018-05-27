New Charmed star Sarah Jeffery defends reboot

Sarah Jeffery is attempting to cast a protection spell over the Charmed reboot.

The actress, who stars alongside Melonie Diaz and Madeleine Mantock in the updated CW show about a trio of sisters in a college town balancing their magical abilities with everyday life, tweeted in defense of the series Saturday.

“I’m only going to go here once,” she wrote. “I fully understand how dear the OG Charmed is to many. For very, very good reason. We are so beyond grateful to have the opportunity to bring this reboot to life and bring current, timely themes to the forefront of a show that stars not one, not two, but THREE [women of color]!!! We regard the foundation that was laid with great respect.”

Addressing naysayers, she added, “when my character is challenged, when there is futile yet harmful noise about how we are either incapable or doomed, I will vociferously defend myself and my sisters.”

Along with some fans, original Charmed stars Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty have publicly criticized the reboot, primarily taking issue with its branding as “feminist” (perhaps implying that the original show was not). Initially, Combs decried the show altogether, saying, “FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp.”

Combs later walked back her statements, clarifying, “I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

Doherty was more positive about the prospect of a reboot, but also called the logline of the show, a “terribly” worded and “offensive” description.

In her statement Saturday, Jeffery said the original Charmed “will always stay very much intact and will always be widely respected. I invite you to come on this journey with us to discover more journeys within the universe. I also respect your declination. But please, let’s show up for one another in favorable ways and be kind with our opinions.”

She concluded, “I know our show will have a positive effect on so many women, youth, and anyone who is receptive to being on the right side of history.”

The Charmed reboot will come to the CW this fall.