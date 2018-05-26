Why Westworld star Thandie Newton didn't want to wear merkins for nude scenes

Thandie Newton felt comfortable performing her Westworld nude scenes because of the “trust” she had with her colleagues, the actress previously told EW. But one thing she didn’t want to do was wear a merkin.

“One of the reasons why they provided them is because a lot women do things to alter what’s going on down there,” Thandie explained during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. “So I didn’t need the merkin because I don’t alter anything. Full ’70s bush! And, obviously, because it was a period piece, you couldn’t have any alterations down there.”

As she joked, it’s “the wide-open prairie! They weren’t waxing and stripping and plucking!”

The second reason Newton already spoke about with PEOPLE after season 1. “I also said no because it’s another 45 minutes to get that thing glued on, and I wanted to go home to my 2-year-old,” she told Norton. “I didn’t want to spend time doing that.”

It’s even less of an issue for Westworld season 2. Co-creator Lisa Joy had explained nude scenes were important in the season 1 story for “that feeling of both perfection and tragedy.” The hosts, she said, were “sitting there, literally being objectified, treated as objects to be operated on and talked about while they’re right there in the room.”

“When the hosts get power” in season 2, she added, “they’re not gonna spend a lot of time naked on a stool.”