The Expanse officially saved by Amazon for season 4

Cancellations are no longer death sentences. Brooklyn Nine-Nine moved over to NBC after getting dumped by Fox, fan petitions helped continue Timeless and Sense8, and now The Expanse secured a Hail Mary of its own.

After Syfy dropped the sci-fi space drama, Amazon picked it back up for a fourth season amid online calls to #SaveTheExpanse. Media outlets had reported rumblings of this deal in the past few days, but Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, co-founders and co-CEOs of Alcon Entertainment, made the news official.

“We couldn’t be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime,” they said in a joint statement. “We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!”

The Expanse actor Cas Anvar shared footage of the moment the cast found out from Amazon head Jeff Bezos. They had been present at the International Space Development Conference when Bezos took the stage.

“I was talking to the cast half an hour ago, right before dinner started, and I was telling them we were working hard at Amazon to save The Expanse, but it wasn’t a done deal yet,” he said. “And during dinner, 10 minutes ago, I just got word that The Expanse is saved.”

As expected, Anvar and stars like Steven Strait and Wes Chatham were over the moon.

“You guys did this. You guys made this happen,” writer Naren Shankar addressed the fans in a separate video.

“Our minds are blown,” Anvar added. “I had my suspicious that this was something spontaneous that happpened because the energy and the synergy of the universe came together. But you are getting season 4, people!”

“To all #TheExpanse fans, thank you! #YouDidIt,” Chatham wrote on Twitter.

“It has been one surreal day to say the least,” the show’s writers tweeted. “Thank you so much to all the amazing fans who worked so hard & put in so much time & passion to fight for this family. Our family. The Expanse family. Thank you! Here we go! Together!”

Season 3 premiered on Syfy this past April with a story that saw “Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control.” Now, as a beaming Anvar said in his videos, Shankar has to “get to work” writing season 4.