Diane's in a heap of trouble on The Good Fight, and it involves Trump's life

Diane will come to regret sleeping with that bartender, Tully.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s second season finale of The Good Fight, Diane (Christine Baranski) is questioned by the FBI about her relationship with Tully (Tim Matheson), who’s apparently made threats against President Trump. Naturally, Diane imagines the worst outcome possible of her brief-but-naked association with the bartender.

“We now know conspiracy to assassinate,” says Diane. “That carries a life sentence.”

Gulp.

The Good Fight streams on CBS All Access.

