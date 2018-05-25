The Bachelorette first look: It's Chase vs. Chris in a 'right reasons' showdown!

It’s a tale as old as time: Contestants arrive at the mansion on night one of The Bachelorette, down a few cocktails, and then start accusing each other of not being there for the Right Reasons™.

In this exclusive clip of the season 14 premiere (airing Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC), Chris, a 30-year-old “sales trainer” from Orlando, purports to be concerned that another one of Becca’s suitors — Chase, a 27-year-old ad exec — might not have the “purest intentions.” You see, Chris just happens to be friends with Chase’s ex-girlfriend Danielle, and Chris says she “went off” on Chase in a text to him after learning he was on The Bachelorette. (Side note: I’m sad this dispute does not involve Kamil, whose job is listed as “social media participant,” but maybe he was too busy tweeting to get into any night-one beefs.)

Anyhow, after bringing this information to Chase’s intention, Chase decides to “get ahead of it” by confessing everything to Becca — with Chris in tow. Naturally, Becca finds this whole situation exhausting.

Girl, it is night one. Have production bring you a B-12 shot and a Red Bull — you’ve got nine more weeks of this nonsense ahead of you.

Tell me, rose lovers, do you think this whole thing will blow up in Chase’s face, or will Chris be the one left looking like a tool? Post your thoughts now! And I’ll see you May 28 for the season premiere of Becca’s “journey.”

Watch the full video above.