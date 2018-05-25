Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Supergirl tackled race and vigilantism in America, while The Flash signed off its fourth season with a timey-wimey parental twist. Here are the highlights:

Supergirl

Cate Cameron/The CW

Supergirl hasn’t always known what to do with James Olsen; however, it finally gave Mehcad Brooks a moment to truly shine this week. In “The Fanatical,” Brooks delivers a powerful monologue, about being handcuffed for the first time when he was seven years old just because he was black, that left me floored. Obviously, Supergirl has never shied away from touching on bigotry and other social issues, but the show tends to usually do that allegorically with aliens. Here, we got a moment that directly addressed America’s real-life race problems. —Chancellor Agard



Related: Read our recap here, our interview with Mehcad Brooks here, and our interviews with Melissa Benoist and Erica Durance about that Alura reveal.

The Flash

The CW

Sure, we all saw the fact that Jessica Parker Kennedy’s Mystery Girl was the daughter of Barry and Iris coming from a mile away. However, there were still a few interesting twists in the Flash season finale, particularly when Barry attempted to destroy the satellite that was about to crash-land in Central City. It appears that his first solo attempt likely would’ve failed, which is why Nora West-Allen showed up to help him in what appeared to be a “do-over” moment. Could that be the big mistake she made? Or is there something even more nefarious coming next season? Another burning Q: Who is the Thomas that Cecile mentioned to Caitlin? Could that be the name of her father? Did a young Killer Frost kill her dad?! How am I supposed to wait until fall for answers?! —Natalie Abrams

Related: Read our recap here, and our postmortem with EP Todd Helbing here.

Listen to Superhero Insider

Click below to listen to this week’s Superhero Insider, which airs every Friday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Ch. 105, hosted by Kyle Anderson, Natalie Abrams, and guest Chancellor Agard. This episode marks Natalie’s last.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Arrow will return for season 7 this fall.