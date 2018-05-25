Scott Foley joins Felicity reunion at ATX Television Festival

Samantha Highfill
May 25, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT

You can’t have a Felicity reunion without Noel Crane.

EW can exclusively reveal that Scott Foley has joined the previously announced Felicity reunion taking place during this year’s seventh annual ATX Television Festival. The reunion, co-presented by EW and Hulu, marks the 20th anniversary of the show’s premiere.

Foley joins a lineup that already includes Keri Russell, Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Ian Gomez, Rob Benedict, and Greg Grunberg, as well as director and producer Lawrence Trilling.

Additionally, Foley will participate in a sneak peek screening and Q&A of his new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier. That happens Saturday, June 9, and will include both Foley and series executive producer Bill Lawrence.

The ATX Television Festival will take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

