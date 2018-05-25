Watch Harry and Meghan name their favorite Harry Potter characters in Royal Wedding: A Bad Lip Reading

No one is safe from a bad lip reading, whether it’s NFL players on the sidelines or beloved characters in a movie franchise. Now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received the bad lip reading treatment from the popular YouTube video channel.

In the video above, the team behind Bad Lip Reading takes aim at everything from the vocal performances at the royal wedding to Harry and Meghan’s vows to Preacher Michael Curry’s fiery speech to the monarchy itself (William tells Harry “we’re just pawns you know”).

If you enjoy your royals coverage with a bit of satire, this video brings some humorous reimaginings to the regal nuptials, including a great bit where Harry and Meghan both must name their favorite Harry Potter characters in front of the congregation.

Watch the clip above and see for yourself.