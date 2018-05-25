Netflix cancels U.K. press tour for Arrested Development

The Brits will have to live without a visit from the Bluths.

Rather than possibly face questions about the now-infamous New York Times cast interview, Netflix has reportedly put the kibosh on U.K. press interviews for the new season.

“We had planned to have most of the Arrested Development cast in London this week to support the launch of the new season and meet fans,” according to a Netflix statement obtained by THR. “At this time we have decided not to move ahead with promotional activity in the U.K. but hope to bring the cast back at another time.”

Arrested Development stars Jason Bateman, Tony Hale, and David Cross issued apologies after the men came under fire for appearing to defend co-star Jeffrey Tambor’s temper on set while a teary Jessica Walter was present. The comments were made after the NYT reporter asked Tambor about the harassment allegations lodged against him that led to his ouster from Transparent.

“Based on listening to the NYT interview and hearing people’s thoughts online, I realize that I was wrong here,” Bateman wrote in a series of tweets published early Thursday morning. “I sound like I’m condoning yelling at work. I do not. It sounds like I’m excusing Jeffrey. I do not. It sounds like I’m insensitive to Jessica. I am not. In fact, I’m horrified that I wasn’t more aware of how this incident affected her.”