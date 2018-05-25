Matthew Rhys on filming The Wine Show: 'By the end of the day we’re slurring our words’

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

If you ever thought there could be no downside to a job that requires you to spend the entire day drinking wine, Matthew Rhys is here to tell you differently.

Hanging out with Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV Couch Surfing, The Americans star chatted about his series The Wine Show. Asked how he managed to snag such a gig, the actor confessed it was because of his friendship with The Crown’s Matthew Goode. “[Goode] had a brother-in-law who said, ‘I want to make a show about wine and I need two idiots who like wine and know nothing about it,’ and Goode went, ‘Ah! Me and Rhys!’” recalled Rhys.

Sounds like the dream job, no? Not so fast. Turns out that drinking wine continuously for nine hours a day isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. “It’s an incredibly hard show to film because you start drinking at 8:30 every morning and you drink solidly —there’s no spittooning — until 6:30 p.m.,” says Rhys. Apparently that limited Rhys and Goode’s ability to say anything other than “this is a nice red” or “it’ll go well with chicken” about the wines. “By 6:30pm they’re cutting the script because we’re slurring so much and they say just use short words and short sentences.”

