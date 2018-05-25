Game of Thrones goes Gone with the Wind: Natalie Dormer to play Vivien Leigh

For Natalie Dormer, tomorrow is another day as the actress has set her sights on producing, developing, and starring in a series about Hollywood Golden Age star Vivien Leigh.

Dormer is teaming up with Fremantle Media and U.K. production company Mainstreet Pictures to develop a television series about the life of the Gone with the Wind star, EW confirms. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Fremantle Media will hold the international distribution rights to the series.

The series will focus on both the personal and professional life of Leigh, aiming to center each episode of the series on a different project in Leigh’s life. In the course of her career and life, Leigh won a Tony Award, won two Oscars for her work in Gone with the Wind and A Streetcar Named Desire, and was married to Sir Laurence Olivier for 20 years after the two engaged in a notorious affair which began while they were co-starring in Fire Over England in 1937. Leigh also battled mental illness throughout her life, which will be addressed in the series alongside issues of career, love, and more.

In addition to drawing upon archival information and her film-work, the series is taking Kendra Bean’s 2013 biography Vivien Leigh: An Intimate Portrait as one of its primary sources. Through archival research, interviews, and more, Bean crafted the most in-depth biography of Leigh available, uniquely telling her story through a blend of rare photographs, images, and text.

Stewart Harcourt, who has penned several Agatha Christie adaptations for the small screen, is reportedly attached to write the series.

Dormer will next be seen in Fremantle Media and Amazon’s Picnic at Hanging Rock, which debuts Friday, May 25.