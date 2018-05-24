Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

When The Americans ends, real-life partners Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell will finish their run of also being scene partners — a relationship Rhys tells PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike was both good and bad.

“You get the good whereby it helps the performance, simple things like learning lines, you can run them together late at night,” he says of working alongside Russell. “The flip side is, you’re spending a lot of time intensely together, and I know I get on her nerves, and there was once she got on mine.”

It’s one of the reasons he’ll miss the show “enormously,” he adds: “I don’t think I’ll see such a dimensional part again…. The layers of the onion were incredibly satisfying as an actor.”

But as much as he’ll miss the show, he won’t miss the line-dancing his character, Philip, does in this final season. Watching it back with Ogunnaike, in fact, made him squirm. “It’s actually having a physical effect on me,” he says. “This was my absolute Achilles’ heel, so much so that the director actually started shouting, ‘Smile!'”

Watch the interview with Rhys above. The Americans series finale airs Wednesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.