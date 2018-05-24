Spoiler Room: Scoop on The Flash, Blindspot, The Originals, and more

Want scoop on your favorite shows? Then come hang out in the Spoiler Room, where I attempt to satiate your need to find out what’s coming up on TV. This will be my last Spoiler Room for EW. Thank you all so much for sending Qs over the years. It’s truly been a pleasure.

Please tell me you have more scoop on how Barry and Iris are going to react to their daughter showing up on The Flash! — Gina

It’s certainly going to take a while for the pair to really reconcile what their daughter showing up means, particularly for Barry, who knows the consequences of time travel. “If you can imagine having one of your children showing up who’s already an adult, who’s around the same age as you, it’s gonna be a little weird for them,” EP Todd Helbing says. “But there’s this huge emotional component of this finale — Iris makes a comment about how they’re next to have a kid, and then their kid shows up a little sooner than I think either of them were expecting and under quite a bit different circumstances. So it’s going to take a while for them both to get used to her being around. And then on top of it, there’s the complications of all the consequences that are going to come from her going back 30 years.”

Would love a tease for season 4 of Blindspot. Thanks again for all the great Spoiler Room articles. — CC

You’re welcome! The device that Roman provided included tattoo clues for ink that is not even on Jane’s body, so that raises some intriguing questions for next season. “There are tattoos that he left off of her, just like the first generation of the tattoos, there were some that were omitted that we found later,” EP Martin Gero confirms. “And then there are tattoos that are clues that will help us solve tattoos that are already on her body.”

Are we actually getting to Mardi Gras at any point on this season of The Originals? — Stephanie

Yes, but not yet. We’ve seen the preparations. We’ve seen some of the floats. But it won’t be until The Originals is ready to say goodbye that we get to the main event. “We finally get some Mardi Gras at the very end of the season,” showrunner Julie Plec says. “We see them building to it in the months leading up to it, and then we get to actual Mardi Gras in the finale.” Talk about going out with a bang.

I’m bracing myself for the series finale of The Americans. Is there anything you can spill before it airs? — Gin

Just know that Elizabeth Jennings herself couldn’t predict the way the series ended. “It’s crazy,” Keri Russell says of reading the script for the final hour. “I never saw what they were going to do. I never saw it coming.”

What can you say about the return of Colton Haynes to Arrow? And I’ll miss you so much at EW! You did some incredible work — you make it a joy to hear you! — Jim

Thank you, Jim. Too kind. It sounds like you listen to Superhero Insider, so you may recall that my cohost Kyle Anderson theorized that the Roy we’ll see next season could be from Earth-2. EP Marc Guggenheim, however, confirms that’s not the case. “I can tell you it’s absolutely our Earth’s Roy,” he says. “Colton is coming back as our one Roy Harper. We have a cool plan for Roy — now I should really get into the habit of saying the writers have a cool plan for Roy — but I think it’s premature to talk about that. I’ll let Beth [Schwartz] address that.”

Anything on Arrow season 7? I know it’s a bit early. Congrats on the new gig, will miss these. — Andrea

Guess what? I’m going to give double the Arrow scoop, because why not? Now that Oliver is in prison, and Diaz is still on the loose, Team Arrow really needs to watch their backs. “The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards says. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them. We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops. In terms of keeping her safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

What can you tell us about who Kara will find in next week’s Supergirl? I’ve seen the promo, but I’m curious about the reunion. — Mary

I’ll just say this: The promos are not deceiving you. But if you’re trying to stay relatively unspoiled on the hour, here’s Melissa Benoist’s cryptic tease: “There is possibly a way to defeat Reign, which obviously Kara and Mon-El want to check out,” she says. “So I think they find something in space that, to say the least, neither of them or anyone watching the show will expect them to find.” Benoist teases much more about Kara and Alura’s reunion in our preview piece going up later today, so check back then! In the meantime, read our interview with Erica Durance about the reveal here.

I’ll take anything you can give us about the Deception season/series finale. — Olga

After Cameron’s realization that he has feelings for Kay, you should definitely expect to find out how she feels in the two-hour series finale — though you may not like the reaction she receives. “We’re building to a huge finale where our emotional stories and mythology will literally collide,” EP Chris Fedak teases. “For now, I just want the people who have been watching the show to know that the final two episodes on Sunday are huge, and fun, and just a blast. Even though we have a lot of exciting things planned, and certainly some cliff-hanger type stuff, it’s still a really satisfying, crazy ride.” Fear not! Even though there is a rather large cliffhanger at the end of the finale, Fedak will reveal what would’ve happened in season 2 right here on EW Sunday night following the finale.

Now that How to Get Away With Murder has officially been renewed, is there any chance you can pump Pete Nowalk for scoop on season 5? — Becky

Though Jorge was arrested for the murder of Denver, I’m still wondering whether he actually was at fault. For now, that all depends on whether HTGAWM wants to dip back into that well. “As far as the audience knows and our characters think, yes, he’s to blame for that death,” EP Pete Nowalk says. “Whether that’s something we’ll revisit later, I keep that option open. For me, one of the things I really wanted at the end of the season was put a lot of our story lines to bed and go into some new territory.” Bonus: Nowalk wants Amirah Vann to return as Tegan next year. “Tegan did take the FBI deal, but that doesn’t mean it can’t bite her in the ass,” he says. “That’s a TBD, but I’m hopeful.”

Will we see a new character join Intelligence on Chicago P.D. next season? — Marisa

Damn, Olinsky’s body is barely cold! “We haven’t thought about it yet,” EP Rick Eid says. “His death certainly wasn’t meant to open up a slot for somebody else; that had nothing to do with the decision. I think in any TV show, you’re always thinking of ways to make the show more interesting and more exciting and open up the universe within the show. If there’s a great idea for a new character, we always discuss it and explore it. The short answer is we don’t have anybody in mind, but that’s not to say someone new may very well appear at some point in the new season. But we haven’t discussed it yet.”

Is Graviton for sure dead on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Samuel

Despite Daisy blasting him into space, Graviton probably isn’t really dead. (Let’s not forget, there was some sort of force field around him when Yo-Yo tried to attack him, so that theoretically could keep him alive in space.) “This is Marvel, and even more, it’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” EP Jed Whedon says. “I know we see him floating in space, but he’s Graviton, so you never know.” Personally, I really liked Adrian Pasdar’s villainous turn, and I told the S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses as much. “So if the rest of the fans feel the way you do, then chances are he might not be super dead,” Whedon adds.

Are we going to see Aram and Samar’s wedding next season on The Blacklist? — Harper

Do you want the couple to survive? If yes, then stop hoping to see their nuptials. “We do not have a good track record with weddings,” EP Jon Bokenkamp says with a laugh. “I would suggest they elope somewhere quiet.” In all seriousness, the writers are considering depicting their big day, if only because the show is about to get pretty dark next season as Liz tries to uncover Red’s secret. “Yes,” Bokenkamp adds, “that [would be] a small ray of sunshine in the rather dark Blacklist landscape.”

Anything on Quantico? — Meg

Expect to finally learn a lot more about Jocelyn, Marlee Matlin’s character, in the coming weeks, especially in episode 6, which showrunner Michael Seitzman calls “one of the most shocking episodes the show has ever had.” “It leans right into the character’s challenge at being deaf and how it becomes her greatest asset,” he teases. “I think it’ll divide audiences, but it’s exciting. We loved it.”

This week in TV: “In the end, we can get past it all with hope.”

That’s a wrap on Spoiler Room. Thank you.