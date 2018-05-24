The Good Place, American Ninja Warrior getting podcasts

Suffering from The Good Place withdrawal? Counting down the days until American Ninja Warrior‘s late-May season premiere? If so, this exclusive should be music to your ears.

NBC will debut its own podcast network in the coming weeks with an American Ninja Warrior podcast, to be hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, and a Good Place podcast, to be hosted by series guest star Marc Evan Jackson.

The pair will follow NBC’s current Late Night with Seth Meyers podcast, which is getting special summer episodes this year dubbed Summer Fridays.

The Ninja-cast bows May 24, ahead of the new season’s May 30 premiere. In it, show hosts Iseman and Gbajabiamila hold court with fan-favorite ninjas, talking to them about their lives on and off the course.

The Good Place – The Podcast, debuting June 1, will find Jackson debriefing the series with the help of various co-hosts and special guests involved with the series, from creator and executive producer Michael Schur to actress Jameela Jamil. Expect the conversations to hint at the direction of the upcoming third season, premiering this fall.

Listen to a clip below:

And Meyers’ special episodes – which NBC will use sporadically to fill the gap between Late Night episodes when the series is on hiatus, starting June 1 – will find the host conducting never-before-heard interviews and executing comedy sketches.

All the podcasts are to be made available in all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Play.