Matthew Rhys on going 'deeply method' for that Brothers & Sisters pot brownie scene

When The Americans star Matthew Rhys joined PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to look back at some of his most memorable roles, he humorously revealed his performance secret for his infamous pot brownie episode on Brothers & Sisters.

Rhys’ character, Kevin, accidentally ate a THC-laced brownie left behind by one of Scotty’s (Luke Macfarlane) employees and proceeded to freak out for the rest of the episode, even contemplating turning himself in to the police.

“I’d like to add that I actually did eat weed brownies in order to shoot this scene,” Rhys said mischievously.

“I’m always method, deeply method,” he added. “They call me, like, the Bob De Niro of Wales.” Rhys also casually mentioned that Macfarlane, his onscreen love interest, “kissed like an angel,” and he went on to explain why Brits are so good at doing American accents.

“I think what happens for the Brits is that we are raised on so much American television,” he said, before joking, “I often see the American kids on the schoolyards playing Downton Abbey, going, ‘Oh, I’ll have some more tea, please.’”

