Exclusively watch latest episode of 'Kevin Hart: What the Fit'

On the YouTube original series Kevin Hart: What the Fit, the Central Intelligence star and standup veteran tries out a variety of exercise routines with a succession of guest stars including Conan O’Brien (sumo wrestling), Ken Jeong (ballet), Joel McHale, and Evander Holyfield (boxing), and Chance the Rapper (beer yoga???).

This week, Hart meets up with his Jumanji costar Jack Black to play basketball. Who wins? We wouldn’t want to say, but as Black picks NBA baller Chris Paul as a teammate while Hart chooses a random kid named Erik, it might be best not to bet too much money on the latter.

New episodes of Kevin Hart: What the Fit air on Thursdays and Fridays on the Laugh Out Loud network on YouTube. You can exclusively watch that new episode, above.