RuPaul's Drag Race star Kameron Michaels awkwardly explains 'hyper-feminine' drag to a straight man

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kameron Michaels might have the self-admitted physique of a “masculine” man, but in EW’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode, her showy style is falling on deaf ears when it comes to explaining her drag aesthetic to her straight challenge partner.

The upcoming makeover maxi challenge pairs the six remaining contestants with viral personalities including Raymond Braun and Frankie Grande, tasking them with drag-ifying their teammates for the gods. But things are seemingly off to a rocky start in the Werk Room for Kameron and her YouTube-famous accomplice, Anthony Padilla.

“I have watched it occasionally. My girlfriend is a huge fan, so I watch it over her shoulder,” Padilla, an openly heterosexual man, responds when Kameron asks if he’s ever seen an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. That doesn’t exactly put the body-building queen at ease: “I’m really apprehensive around straight men, just because when I was younger I was made fun of and bullied and a lot of that was by straight men,” Kameron reveals in a confessional.

Back in the Werk Room, Kameron struggles to find common ground: “So it should be interesting. My drag is like, hyper-feminine,” she explains to Padilla, who doesn’t bite, instead asking what exactly the descriptor means. “I want something kind of sparkly and flowy,” Michaels says before the pair sits in awkward silence.

Monét X Change quietly observes the interaction from the corner of the Werk Room. And no, she doesn’t keep her mouth shut on the matter.

“I just see Kameron and Anthony just like… ‘Yeah, bruh. Uh,'” Monét observes in a confessional. “I think that’s not going to fare well on the runway because it’s going to be very transparent that they have no chemistry together.”

Okay. Where’s Wintergreen (a.k.a. camera operator Sarge) when you need her?

Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race tonight at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to see if Monét’s prophecy comes true.