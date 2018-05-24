Code Black has flatlined at CBS

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Code Black has saved its last life.
The medical drama’s creator/executive producer Michael Seitzman tweeted that CBS will air the final nine episodes this summer. There will be no fourth season of the series that starred Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe and Luis Guzman.
Seitzman also tweeted the final episode was written with the assumption the show would likely not receive a renewal.
Season 3 bowed April 25 at 5.56 million total viewers, down 33% from last year’s premiere.
