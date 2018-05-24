Code Black has flatlined at CBS

Code Black has saved its last life.

The medical drama’s creator/executive producer Michael Seitzman tweeted that CBS will air the final nine episodes this summer. There will be no fourth season of the series that starred Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe and Luis Guzman.

Seitzman also tweeted the final episode was written with the assumption the show would likely not receive a renewal.

Dear #CodeBlack fans, the sad news came today that we were cancelled. It's been a true joy to make this show and watch your response every week. Thank you for all of your passion. Truly, our best episodes have yet to air. We hope you'll watch and enjoy them. We made them for you. — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

No way. This season finale was written to be a series finale. You won't want to miss it. https://t.co/JOm7y61R7p — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

We always suspected this would be the last season. We wrote it to end that way. https://t.co/AByfkZ5Da0 — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

Nine more episodes until the epic #CodeBlack series finale. This is where it began… pic.twitter.com/yR4NiwnRyc — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) May 24, 2018

Season 3 bowed April 25 at 5.56 million total viewers, down 33% from last year’s premiere.

