13 Reasons Why: Justin Prentice says there's 'more to explore' in potential season 3

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

Unfortunately, the second season of 13 Reasons Why didn’t exactly end with #JusticeForJessica when the show delivered an all-too-realistic outcome: Bryce’s punishment for assaulting her was nothing more than a slap on the wrist. In the end, the only major change to Bryce’s life was the decision to transfer schools, which could make for an interesting story if the show were to get picked up for a third season.

“We haven’t heard anything about a season 3,” actor Justin Prentice, who plays Bryce, tells EW. “I think there’s still more to explore. They’re setting up a new school year, there’s a little line to Dempsey — ‘I guess I’ll see you on the football field’ — which could hint at more football.”

And then there’s the cliffhanger that Chloe, Bryce’s girlfriend, is pregnant at the end of season 2. As for how Prentice thinks Bryce would react to the news, he says, “Realistically, Bryce comes from a powerful family, and they have ways of making things just kind of disappear.” That being said, Prentice says that story line is one of the main reasons he hopes they get a third season — to see that fully explored.

Watch Prentice discuss his hopes for a third season above.

13 Reasons Why season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.