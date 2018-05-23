The Fosters spin-off officially has a title

The Fosters may be ending, but Callie and Mariana are getting into Good Trouble.

That’s the official title of Freeform’s Fosters spin-off series, which will follow the two sisters (played by Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, the network announced Wednesday.

The upcoming three-episode finale event of The Fosters will introduce the spin-off and explain Callie and Mariana’s move to Los Angeles.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Now You See Me 2, Crazy Rich Asians) will executive-produce and direct the first episode of Good Trouble, which is slated to begin production this summer. A premiere date has yet to be announced for the 13-episode season.

Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige, and Bradley Bredeweg created the spin-off and will serve as showrunners. Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina will serve as executive producers.

“We’re seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things, making noise, taking action,” Johnson, Paige, and Bredeweg said in a joint statement. “Stirring up ‘good trouble’ as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early twenties into the message. As Callie and Mariana venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the ‘good trouble’ they can handle.”

The three-part finale of The Fosters will run June 4-6.