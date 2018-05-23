Yesterday, we dipped your toe into the water of Shark Week by telling you that the Shark Tank sharks were doing the most literal thing they could: hop in a tank and swim with sharks. Today brings another wave of news — and this is the big one:

Discovery has locked 13 specials for the 30th installment of Shark Week, that eight-day programming event dedicated to the menacing-but-misunderstood marine fish that features marine biologists showing off their cutting-edge shark research technology. EW has learned that this year’s fin fest — which runs from July 22 to 29 — will be anchored by some notable athletes and celebrities. Ronda Rousey will free dive with a Mako shark, survivalist Bear Grylls also will come face-to-face with a shark, and athletes including Aaron Rodgers, Lindsey Vonn, and Rob Gronkowski will receive a fast education from shark scientists. In addition, you will be transported to the waters off of Cuba for a special about the search for massive sharks, to the shores of South Africa to explore how great white sharks are being wiped out by orcas, and to the Bahamas to learn about the secret lives of bull and hammerhead sharks.

Below are the network’s descriptions of all confirmed specials — with more to be announced, which will bring the total to approximately 20.

Discovery

Shark Tank Meets Shark Week

“For the very first time, Shark Week brings together two of the most dynamic franchises on television in a shark vs. shark matchup to create Shark Tank Meets Shark Week. This time, there’s a $50,000 donation on the line for a desperately needed shark-saving cause. In true Shark Tank style, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary get out of the tank and into the water. The Sharks are each paired with an oceanic organization to uncover the issues they’re facing, and they’ll discover threats of habitat destruction, overfishing, bycatch and more. Armed with new knowledge and a life-changing experience, for the big finale our Sharks return to the Shark Tank studio and are joined by fellow Shark Robert Herjavec to pitch each other why their organization deserves the big prize. Then, in the ultimate Shark showdown, each Shark will cast their vote for the organization they think is the most deserving (they can’t vote for their own).”

Cuba’s Secret Shark Lair (working title)

“In 1945, one of the largest sharks ever recorded was captured in Cuban waters. This great white was named ‘El Monstruo’, but sightings of huge sharks around Cuba didn’t end there. The phenomenon of massive sharks around Cuba puzzled scientists, but for years the island nation has been closed off to outsiders. Now, two teams of researchers have finally been granted permission to delve into the mystery of Cuba’s gigantic sharks. To the south, a team looks for a massive great hammerhead known as ‘The Queen’. And off Cuba’s north shore, the hunt is on for another ‘El Monstruo’-sized great white!”

Uncaged: Shark vs. Ronda Rousey

“Olympian, MMA champion, and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey is trained by shark conservationist and shark attack survivor Paul De Gelder to face her fiercest opponent yet: the fastest, bitiest shark in the world, and the ultimate fighter of the sea, the mako shark. First, Rousey, in a cage dives into the ring with several lightweight shark species in the waters off Fiji and then moves onto the main event in New Zealand where she’ll ‘free dive uncaged’ with the heavyweight mako shark. Ronda is out to prove that harnessing the fighting spirit she has developed throughout her career, she and everyone watching, can confront their greatest fears and be victorious in the face of those doubts.”

Discovery

Great White Mama (working title)

“They’re big, they’re angry, and they’re pregnant! These large great white females migrate to Guadalupe for one last big feed of seals before they go off to have their pups. But where do they go? Dr. Mauricio Hoyos believes they head to the coast of Baja because local fishermen report catching many great white pups there. Dr. Hoyos and his all-female science team of Michelle Jewell and Toby Daly-Engel will track the sharks to Baja, use genetics to identify which pups belong to which females, and confirm a birthing ground to be protected.”

Discovery

Monster Tag (working title)

“Top athletes including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Olympic Champion Lindsey Vonn, and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will join forces with top shark scientists to learn crucial information about the ocean’s top predators. Shark populations are in trouble worldwide, but a daring collection of dedicated shark researchers are using the latest satellite technology to try and save them. If researchers can use satellite wildlife tags to figure out where sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups, the information will be critical to conserving the species.”

