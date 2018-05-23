Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan line up film gigs

No rest for the wickedly cool: Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have lined up a pair of film roles for their breakaway from 18th century Scotland.

Heughan will reportedly star opposite Vin Diesel in Bloodspot, a superhero flick that starts production in July. Deadline says the movie, which will also star Michael Sheen, fares from the Valiant comic book universe.

Balfe, meanwhile, will appear opposite Matt Damon and Christian Bale in Fox’s untitled flick about Ford’s quest to build a car that can beat a Ferrari in the 1966 Le Mans World Championship. Balfe will portray Bale’s wife in the film helmed by James Mangold (Logan).

Heughan, in the meantime, is about to promote his role opposite Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis in The Spy Who Dumped Me. It opens August 3 in theaters.

Production on the fourth season of Outlander is expected to wrap in Scotland by the end of June. The new season will premiere in November.