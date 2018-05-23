Netflix

It’s been nearly 20 years since Matt Groening has given you a new show, so… it’s time.

Netflix released the first images of Disenchantment, an animated fantasy series that features the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, and Eric Andre. Created by Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), the show takes place in the crumbling medieval kingdom named Dreamland and centers on the exploits of a hard-drinking princess named Bean (Jacobson), her plucky elf friend Elfo (Faxon), and her personal demon Luci (Andre) as they match wits with “ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.”

The series, whose 10-episode first season launches Aug. 17, also will feature the voice talents of John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

“Ultimately, Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” is how Groening described the show last year.

Groening teased parts of the images yesterday on Reddit, but here they are in their full cartoon glory.

