John Malkovich is Hercule Poirot in Amazon's ABC Murders

Coming soon to screens: Poirot v. Poirot: Dawn of Mustache.

Well, not quite yet. But audiences are about to be seeing twice as much of the beloved Belgian sleuth, with word that Oscar nominee John Malkovich has been cast in Amazon’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders.

Hercule Poirot, Christie’s most famous literary creation, very recently appeared on the silver screen, when Kenneth Branagh (and his absolutely glorious mustache) played him in last year’s Murder on the Orient Express, a star-studded vehicle Branagh also directed.

That film’s runaway success – paving the way for a franchise, with follow-up Death on the Nile already greenlit – could be one reason Amazon’s moving quickly on a Poirot adaptation of its own.

In The ABC Murders, based on Christie’s 1936 novel, Poirot hunts for a serial killer known only as “A.B.C.” Malkovich isn’t the only big name attached; Harry Potter costar Rupert Grint is also on board playing Inspector Crome, who investigates the murders while doubting Poirot’s own detecting abilities. Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch), Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks: The Return) and Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones) are all attached in supporting roles.

No premiere date has been set, but a bow late this year or early in 2019 seems likely, given that production is set to begin as soon as next month. That haste will have it out ahead of Death on the Nile, which has been dated for Nov. 8 next year, with Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green returning in their same Orient Express roles.