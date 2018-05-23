The Arrested Development cast reunited again for a New York Times interview to promote the upcoming season, and when the subject turned to Jeffrey Tambor, things got emotional and personal. Especially for Jessica Walter.

Tambor, as you may know, was fired from Transparent earlier this year after his ex-assistant and a Transparent cast member accused him of sexual harassment. The actor denied those allegations back in November when they first surfaced, though he admitted that he can be “volatile and ill-tempered.” And in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tambor also shared that he had once lashed out at Arrested costar Jessica Walter and profusely apologized.

Walter, who plays his onscreen wife in Arrested Development, told EW recently that she was still “privately processing my feelings about the way I was treated by him,” referring to his tirade that occurred during the filming of season 5. She did note that she “never saw anything from him that crossed the line” in terms of sexual harassment. “I have great empathy for the courage of people who feel they have been harassed in any form speaking out — and sympathy for people who have been unjustly accused,” she concluded. “It’s a very difficult situation for everyone involved.”

In this latest interview, Walter opened up about the fight and its impact on her. When Jason Bateman said that this behavior was “incredibly common” in Hollywood among people who are “difficult,” his co-star Alia Shawkat responded, “That doesn’t mean it’s acceptable… [T]he point is that things are changing, and people need to respect each other differently.” Soon after, Walter explained, “In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set. And it’s hard to deal with, but I’m over it now.”

She sounded like she wanted to forgive her costar for his behavior. “I have to let go of being angry at him,” Walter said, through tears. “He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize. I have to let it go.” Turning to Tambor,” she said, “And I have to give you a chance to, you know, for us to be friends again.”

“Absolutely,” responded Tambor, who also thanked his cast members for their support. (He previously had sent them an email apologizing for the “distraction.”) “I profusely have apologized,” noted Tambor. “Ms. Walter is indeed a walking acting lesson. And on Transparent, you know, I had a temper and I yelled at people and I hurt people’s feelings. And that’s unconscionable, and I’m working on it and I’m going to put that behind me, and I love acting.”

Asked if she had any reservations about working with Tambor in the future, Walter replied, “I don’t want to walk around with anger. I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years. No, no, no, no. Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”

Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz had previously issued his support for Tambor to EW, explaining that while the actor can be “difficult” and a “grump,” he had never witnessed any sexual misconduct by him, nor had he received any complaints of that nature from either cast or crew.

Read the full exchange and more from the cast in the Times.

Arrested Development‘s fifth season launches May 29 on Netflix.