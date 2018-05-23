Emilia Clarke: My final Game of Thrones scene 'f—ed me up'

Emilia Clarke is teasing that her last minutes on screen in HBO’s Game of Thrones are pretty emotional.

The actress told Vanity Fair in a new cover story that Daenerys Targaryen’s last scene “f—ed me up … knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

And then she didn’t reveal anything else!

The actress has been out promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story and saying other things about GoT season 8 as well.

She told GMA: “It really is the most heartbreaking thing to be filming the last of anything,” she said. “I’ve become an emotional wreck on set. They’re like ‘Emilia…it’s okay,’ and I’m like, ‘But it’s the last time!'”

And in an interview with The Herald Sun via Digital Spy, Clarke said she said she expects the reaction to the final season to be mixed. “People will scream, and people will say, ‘That’s exactly what I wanted,'” Clarke said. “And some people will go, ‘Huh?’ — my mum, probably.”

The final six Game of Thrones episodes premiere in 2019.