Drew Barrymore approves of Sarah Paulson's spot-on impression of her: 'She thought I was okay'

When it comes to her Drew Barrymore impression, Sarah Paulson has some explaining to do — to the Santa Clarita Diet star herself, that is.

Appearing Tuesday evening on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Ocean’s 8 actress fondly reflected on the memorable Barrymore impression she performed last September on the talk show. Though it was hilarious in the moment, Paulson says it made for some anxiety-inducing encounters in the aftermath.

“I didn’t realize how that could be potentially a big problem, because somebody might be a little offended,” she joked, before recounting an encounter with Barrymore at Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party. “All of a sudden I had this white-out in terror, thinking, like, I did an impression of her on national television, she may hate my guts!”

Thankfully for Paulson, Barrymore has a great sense of humor, because the American Horror Story staple recounted their interaction at DeGeneres’ party in Barrymore’s voice.

“She didn’t! She thought I was okay,” Paulson said, again slipping into the Barrymore impression. “She was like, ‘Sarah, that was such a good impression. I thought it was so, so accurate. I feel super honored, it’s so sweet of you.'” A representative for Barrymore did not immediately return EW’s request for comment on her interaction with Paulson.

Next on her impressions hit list? Juliette Lewis, whose performance in the acclaimed thriller Cape Fear — which earned Lewis an Oscar nod — got the Paulson treatment on Fallon’s program.

“Oh my God. Wait, you’re the one who killed my mom’s dog right?” Paulson said, drawing out her words in the vein of Lewis’ work in the film.

Shortly thereafter, Paulson revealed she might feel safer sticking to animal impressions “because you don’t have to worry about running into them at a party.” She then worked vocal magic and screeched like a dolphin. Hopefully Flipper doesn’t sprout legs and a Hollywood career any time soon.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch Paulson’s interview about Barrymore above.