ATX Television Festival launches new podcast, The TV Campfire

The ATX Television Festival has made a name for itself as an annual celebration of all things TV. And now, it’s adding a new original podcast. ATX has launched The TV Campfire as part of its ATX TV Podcast Network. The new podcast, co-produced by Madica Productions, will provide an insider’s perspective into the world of television. So far, guests include Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town), David Simon (The Wire), Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood), Marta Kauffman (Friends), Carlton Cuse (Lost), and more.

The podcast aims to take a deep dive into the social issues, the seminal moments, and behind-the-scenes content that captivates television viewers and the people who make it. ATX Festival cofounders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson created the series to discuss a wide range of topics with guests including what it means to be a showrunner, the role music plays on a show, diverse representation on and off screen, and more.

“We’re so incredibly excited to launch our first podcast that is completely and 100 percent inspired by the festival. Each of our six original episodes are topics taken directly from past festival panels, but have been focused down to 1:1 conversations with some of the most impressive people in TV,” McFarland and Gipson said in a press release.

The TV Campfire is the first original series in the ATX TV Podcast Network. The first two episodes (A Showrunner Defined and TV Mixtape) are available now.