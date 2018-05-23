ABC cancels The Chew, adds third hour of GMA

The Chew is about to serve its final course. ABC announced Wednesday that it has canceled the daytime cooking show, replacing it with another hour of Good Morning America.

The shake-up, which will see GMA expand to a three hours on ABC’s daytime schedule, comes five months after The Chew co-host Mario Batali was fired following sexual misconduct allegations. (In a statement to Eater New York, which first published the claims of four women, Batali apologized “to the people I have mistreated and hurt” and said the “behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”)

With Batali’s ouster – as well as the unrelated, prior departure of co-host Daphne Oz – the cooking show had lost two of its original five hosts in less than a year, replacing neither.

The series’ cancellation ends a two-time Emmy-winning, seven-season run. It will kick off a now-final string of episodes next month and run until September.

“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney|ABC Television, said in a statement. “For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere.”

The statement omitted mention of both Batali and Oz, though it thanked the remaining hosts — Michael Symon, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly — by name as well as “the staff.”

GMA has been the most-watched morning newscast in America for six consecutive years; the third hour, which will air at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT/PT), is expected to broaden the series’ coverage of news and pop culture. No word yet on the hour’s title or anchors, both expected to be announced in the coming months. The flagship GMA features the anchor team of Robin Roberts (pictured), George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

This isn’t the first time the series has earned an added hour. A 2 p.m. addition was announced to replace swiftly canceled talk show The Revolution back in 2012, airing throughout that summer as Good Afternoon America until the premiere of Katie Couric’s talk show Katie (which itself only aired for two years before ending).