Spoiler alert: This post contains plot details from season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

In 13 Reasons Why‘s first season, there were essentially two Bryce Walkers: There was the charming star athlete that he wanted the world to see. And then, when no one was watching, there was the predator who sexually assaulted both Jessica and Hannah. By the time season 2 came around, Bryce seemed to care less and less about that first guy, until in one very tense scene, Bryce confronted his mother with the truth of who he really is.

“Bryce has a disconnect with his parents; he blames them for never being involved with his life and now all of a sudden it seems like they care,” Justin Prentice tells EW. “A lot of stuff’s been going wrong and Bryce’s done some abhorrent, atrocious things, so it makes sense that they would want to jump in all of the sudden, but in his mind he’s like, ‘You’ve never been here, just go away.’ So when his mother keeps prodding, he eventually reaches his breaking point. He’s like, ‘No screw you, you’re not part of my life, this is who I am.’ It is interesting to see the monster unleashed to his mother.”

But that monster wouldn’t end up behind bars, despite Jessica ultimately coming to the decision to report her assault. And sadly, it was an ending that Prentice saw coming. “I always knew Bryce was going to get off easy because this show is kind of a reflection of reality and reality sucks sometimes,” Prentice says, continuing, “We see it with the Brock Turner case. This is very much kind of a mirror of that.”

