Roseanne finale: Michael Fishman praises the series for promoting 'acceptance and diversity'

Actor Michael Fishman — who played son D.J. Conner on Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 and has returned for the revival of the ABC sitcom (Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET) — blogs exclusively for EW about his experience filming the new episodes.

As we come to the end of this season, it seems appropriate to look back and see how far we have come — not just in this season, but since the beginning. While many people will consider our show a throwback, what strikes me most is how the actions all those years ago have rippled through time, leading us to today.

Most of our cast are legends, whose place in television history is secured and can only be venerated. Gail Mancuso, whose first directing job was on Roseanne, is now an iconic director. Our writing staff has produced — and will produce — the best television for generations. Our set, which has always lead the way in acceptance and diversity, is still far more inclusive than many others. We push for bravery, have conversations that make people uncomfortable, learn new things, and strive constantly to improve from each other.

The final episode of season 10 will definitely impact fans. As pressure mounts from the impact of Roseanne’s injured knee, Dan might do something drastic to pay for it. Like much of our country, the Conners find themselves living between two rocks, in a hard place.

Courtesy Michael Fishman

Roseanne is determined to prevent Dan from carrying out his plan, while, in a hilarious turn of events, Becky has to teach Darlene how to make the most of her new job at the casino. Once again both generations of sisters are on mission together.

Courtesy Michael Fishman

The tone and situations in this particular episode will seem familiar to longtime Roseanne fans. Amid the action is a great guest appearance by French Stewart, another great talent not to be missed. And just as Roseanne may have found a way to pay for her knee, a new problem further threatens the Conners’ future.

As things come to a close on season 10, our hope is we brought families together, made you laugh, made your struggles feel normal, and that, at the end of this season, the family is right where it should be.