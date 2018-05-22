When Miley Cyrus said she was “coming in like a wrecking ball” just for Jimmy Kimmel, she wasn’t kidding.

EW got a sneak peek of the Younger Now singer’s prank on the late-night host, and that turned out to be an over-the-top early-morning wake-up call. As Kimmel joked on his talk show Monday night, Rihanna had once “colluded” with his wife, Molly, to sneak into his house in the middle of the night for a similar stunt. With Britney Spears and now Cyrus, it seems this new tradition isn’t going away.

Cyrus busted into Kimmel’s bedroom with a hardhat and bedazzled sledgehammer to sing “Wrecking Ball.” She was also accompanied by a man dressed in a wrecking ball costume jumping up and down on Kimmel’s bed as fake rubble was hurled at the sleeping TV personality.

“Yes, I brought a full-on wrecking ball,” Cyrus said before she may or may not have hit Kimmel in crotch with her hammer.

Rihanna brought confetti canons and flashlights, Spears brought shirtless male dancers. Kimmel’s not sure which was worse.

