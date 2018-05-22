Krypton renewed for season 2 at Syfy

Gavin Bond/Syfy
Derek Lawrence
May 22, 2018 at 12:30 PM EDT

TV’s Superman origin story will continue.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, Krypton has been renewed for a second season, Syfy announced Tuesday.

Set approximately 200 years before Superman’s home planet was destroyed in the opening scene of Man of Steel, the series from David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) follows Kal-El’s grandfather, Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), as he works to restore his House’s honor and save his world from mayhem.

The Krypton season 1 finale airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.

