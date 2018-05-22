Kelly Clarkson freaking out about strawberry margaritas may be the best thing you'll watch all day

Kelly Clarkson’s been on fire lately. In the past few months, the American Idol winner has toplined her own playful riff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, lent her powerhouse pipes to Paramount Network’s upcoming American Woman series, and kicked off hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards by calling for reform and change following last week’s shooting at a Santa Fe, Texas high school.

Oh, and she’s heading up a Twitter campaign to (again) save NBC’s Timeless from cancellation. Just in case you weren’t already feeling unaccomplished.

Luckily, her fan campaign might be gaining some added momentum, and it helps that she has NBC’s ear: she’s been a hilarious and memorable addition to the coach roster of the network’s The Voice. EW has an exclusive look at the “Breakaway” singer’s upcoming appearance on Hollywood Game Night‘s Red Nose Day Special, airing on the Peacock network this Thursday.

In the clip, above, Clarkson faces off against actor Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) in a round of “Clue-Boom!,” a high-stakes word-guessing game in which the pair attempt to lead their respective teams to identify specific terms, all fished out of a bowl they push back and forth between them. The catch: at a certain, randomly designated time, the bowl will “explode,” and the player closest to it at the time loses the round.

Fittingly for someone who named her (superlative) Christmas album Wrapped in Red, Clarkson is tasked with cluing in teammates Cedric the Entertainer, Sarah Silverman, and Sean Hayes to terms that fall under the category “Seeing Red.” At first, things seem to be going off without a hitch – but let’s just say Clarkson may stand alone in her affection for strawberries, in margarita form and others (but mostly in margarita form).

Watch the full clip above. Hollywood Game Night airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on NBC, part of a stacked night of programming that aims to support Red Nose Day by raising money and awareness for impoverished children around the world.