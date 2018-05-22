James Corden turns Taxi Driver, A Quiet Place into 'Inappropriate Musicals'

James Corden is always looking for unique source material for his next “Inappropriate Musicals.” Over the course of his Late Late Show career, the host tapped The Exorcist, Se7en, The Revenant, and Game of Thrones for the musical treatment, and on Monday night, he added three more to the list.

With the help of Legion‘s Dan Stevens and Broadway icon Audra McDonald, co-stars of Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, Corden brought Martin Scorsese’s R-rated Taxi Driver, Guillermo del Toro’s monstrous love story The Shape of Water, and John Krasinski’s thriller A Quiet Place to the stage.

When you consider Carrie, Evil Dead, and Spider-Man were all musicals in real life, maybe these spoofs aren’t quite as farfetched.

Stevens and Corden already have experience together performing the stirring rendition of Beauty and the Beast for Crosswalk Theater that literally stopped cars in their tracks. On Monday, donning bald caps, the pair turned Robert De Niro’s famous line “you talkin’ to me?” into a Broadway-ready number complete with glitzy top hats and canes.

Since Corden has already played the fish creature from The Shape of Water once before, he suited up again for the titular song of that musical with McDonald. All three stars then took the stage for the not-so quiet “A Quiet Place” tune. Corden, playing a kid who loves breaking out into musical numbers, found it difficult to stay silent — even as monsters roamed the sketch.

Watch all three of the “Inappropriate Musicals” in the video above.