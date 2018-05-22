Hannah Gadsby is funny — but her new comedy special is going to leave viewers with a lot to unpack after the laughter.

After the success of her stage current stage show Nanette — in which she poignantly (and hilariously) tackles everything from feminism to homophobia to the #MeToo movement — the actress and stand-up comedian is releasing a Netflix comedy special of the same name at 3:01 a.m. ET on June 19, EW can exclusively reveal.

A stand-up comedian since 2006, Gadsby was a cast member on the series Please Like Me (now available on Hulu). She also costarred on the talk show Adam Hills Tonight and has written and presented her own TV documentaries and a three-part series for ABC TV Australia.

Gadsby filmed Netflix’s Nanette on January 20 at The Sydney Opera House, following a yearlong run of performances that took her across Australia, to The Edinburgh Festival, and London. Gadsby’s extended off-Broadway run of Nanette will come to an end on June 30 before she takes the show to Los Angeles for performances on June 6 and 7 at Largo. Her currently scheduled final performance of Nanette will take place on July 26 at The Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.