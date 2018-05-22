The Flash boss on that Mystery Girl reveal, new season 5 threat

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the season 4 finale of The Flash. Read at your own risk.

The Scarlet Speedster prevailed over big bad DeVoe in the season 4 finale of The Flash, but an even greater threat arose out the reveal of the Mystery Girl’s identity.

As many theorists had already surmised, the Mystery Girl (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is none other than Nora West-Allen, the daughter of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton).

The team was able to thwart DeVoe (Neil Sandilands), first by going into his consciousness Inception-style to appeal to his humanity, and then by Marlize pulling the plug on his chair when that failed. After Cecile subsequently gave birth, the Mystery Girl showed up to reveal herself to the group, who each recognized her from various interactions this season. Alas, as she announces her identity, she also adds that she’s made a huge mistake.

What mistake could that be? Well, it may have to do with who the villain will be in season 5. Unfortunately, a tag scene that would’ve provided a hint as to the new threat’s identity had to be cut for time. Below, executive producer Todd Helbing gives us the details:

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: The Mystery Girl is Nora West-Allen! Why change her name from Dawn as it is in the comics?

TODD HELBING: When we first started talking about it, we decided on her name like a year ago, right around this time, after we’d pitched the season to the studio and network. It was to pay homage to Barry’s mother. It felt like if Barry and Iris were ever gonna have a child that would be female, that would be one of the names we brought up. It seemed like it didn’t matter — the second that we talked to Jessica Parker Kennedy, we knew that people were gonna figure out pretty quickly who she was. So we had to put a little spin to make it a little bit different than what everybody was expecting.

What can you tell us about this huge mistake she’s apparently made?

Well, I mean, a lot of it is obviously all about next season. Barry certainly learned his lesson about time travel and the effects that it can have. She comes back for a specific reason, not only to see her parents and meet everybody on the team, which you saw all throughout the season — there’s four specific times that she came back, and you’re gonna learn about why she chose those four times and how they’re gonna play into not only the mistake that she made, but the consequences for somebody like her, a speedster traveling from the future to the past, and what that means for Barry and the team.

Speaking of those interactions, are there specific reasons why she’s avoided Iris and why she was so cold to Caitlin?

Yeah, she comes from 30 years in the future, so 30 years from now, a lot has happened. She’s privy to information that nobody else is, so her experience in the future is certainly different than where everybody is now. A lot of next season too, you’re gonna see this relationship between Barry and Iris and Nora, so we just wanted to give the audience a little glimmer into what her reaction is to everybody. If you go back and watch all of the ways that she interacted with everybody, you can get a nice little sense of what her relationship is with everybody in the future.

What can you tease of Caitlin’s journey next year? That flashback seemed to indicate that Caitlin’s father already knew about her Killer Frost side, which made me think she may have gone on to accidentally kill her father. Am I jumping to conclusions?

One of the themes for next season is family. When you’re dealing with a show that jumps around, obviously with Barry, Nora, and Iris, it’s gonna be family, with Joe and Cecile and the new baby, there’s family, and then Ralph is part of this new family. And then with Caitlin, she had one understanding of where her powers came, and you’ve met her mother in the past seasons, you got a little glimpse of her father. But there’s gonna be a new dynamic with Caitlin and her family in season 5.

You said there would be a hint at the new villain for season 5 in the finale.

What happens more often than not is, we shoot a lot of stuff in the finale that gets cut. So for time we had to cut it. It was gonna be the tag at the end of the episode. But we’ll get it out; the public will see it before the season starts. Maybe we’ll release it online or at Comic-Con. But yeah, it just it came down to a time thing.

Harry has left, but presumably Tom Cavanagh is sticking around. Anything you can say about the new Wells we’ll meet next season?

I don’t want to tell you yet who he is, but when I was up there in Vancouver shooting for the finale, I talked to Tom for quite a bit about it. We landed on a pretty fun and interesting new Wells to join the team.

Was it always the plan for Ralph to actually still be alive?

Oh, yeah. From the beginning of the season, we wanted DeVoe to hop into other people and then to finally get to Ralph, and really play it like he was dead. That was what we walked partly through at the beginning. So it was always the plan to kill him and then bring him back to join the team at the end, and then to be part of the next season.

If Ralph is alive, any word on the other bus metas?

No, they’re toast, they’re all toast.

The Flash will return Tuesdays this fall on The CW.