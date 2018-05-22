Double Dare announces new host, Marc Summers also set to return

Double Dare is coming back with a new host — and an old one.

After previously announcing a summer return for the classic 1980s and ’90s game show, Nickelodeon revealed Tuesday that actress Liza Koshy is set to take over for Marc Summers as the new host. But don’t worry: Summers will be back. The memorable host is returning to provide color commentary on the challenges.

“This is a dream that I have been dreaming to live!” said Koshy. “From watching Double Dare to hosting it!? I am ready for a summer of slime and nose-picking.”

Added Summers, “I can’t think of many shows like Double Dare that have the ability to bond people together — those who grew up watching the original series can now pass along their love for this game show to today’s kids. It’s an honor to be a part of this reboot.”

Gavin Bond/Nickelodeon

Originally running from 1986 to 1993, Double Dare pits two teams of kids against each other in trivia, physical challenges, and the series’ unforgettable obstacle course, while also making use of the network’s signature green slime.

New episodes arrive on Nickelodeon on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.