Showrunner Damon Lindelof has posted a five-page open letter to Watchmen fans giving an update of sorts about the eagerly awaited HBO drama series. The heartfelt and confessional document tackles the Lost and The Leftovers writer’s own concerns about “adapting” the beloved 1986 comic series while also providing some hint about the TV show’s “creative intentions.”

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues [Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons] created thirty years ago,” Lindelof writes. “Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted …they will, however, be remixed. Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools not to sample them … This new story must be original. It has to vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates. It must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens. Most importantly, it must be contemporary… The tone will be fresh and nasty and electric and absurd… Some of the characters will be unknown. New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising, yet familiar set of eyes… and it is here where we’ll be taking our greatest risk.”

There’s more, so much more, but it’s really best to just read this yourself:

Watchmen is set in an alternate universe where the presence of superheroes has changed the course of history. In the original story, a group of heroes known as the Watchmen encounter a massive, deadly conspiracy while investigating the murder of one of their own.

Previously, filmmaker Zack Snyder adapted Watchmen into a 2009 movie. The title represents HBO’s first superhero series, and there’s no premiere date yet.