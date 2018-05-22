Like many of her fans, original Charmed star Holly Marie Combs hasn’t been a huge proponent of the upcoming reboot on the CW. Nevertheless, she doesn’t want the show’s legacy to be tarnished by a failed revival.

In response to an article that seemingly misrepresented her comments on the new Charmed, Combs posted a screenshot of her full response on Twitter.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Combs began. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain.”

She continued, “Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

The original Charmed starred Combs, Alyssa Milano, and Shannen Doherty as three sisters who tried to balance their normal lives with their responsibilities as powerful demon-fighting witches. Rose McGowan eventually stepped in as a substitute for Doherty’s character, Prue, when the character was killed off in the season 3 finale.

The CW describes its new Charmed as “fierce, funny, feminist” — as Combs referenced in her statement — with a reimagined cast. Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz (succeeding Combs as the time-freezing witch), and Madeleine Mantock play a younger trio of sisters with similar abilities living in a college town.

Doherty had also spoken out against the reboot for what she considers a “terribly” worded and “offensive” description. Like Combs, she hopes the show is more inspired by Charmed than a straight rehashing of it. “Im intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were,” Doherty tweeted, in part, back in January. “Charmed helped us all in some way.”

The new Charmed will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW starting this fall.