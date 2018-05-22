A&E and Entertainment Weekly to launch new series that goes inside the biggest moments in pop culture

Are you ready for a little Cultureshock?

On Tuesday, A&E networks announced a new limited original documentary series that takes an in-depth look at the untold tales behind huge, watershed moments in pop culture. Produced by Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios in association with Entertainment Weekly, each of Cultureshock‘s five episodes will examine the most impactful entertainment stories with full participation from the key players in each one.

The series kicks off on Monday, June 25, with “Michael Jackson’s Final Curtain Call” which takes viewers inside the last days of the pop star’s life on the ninth anniversary of his sudden death. According to A&E, the documentary “sheds a light on the immeasurable pressure Jackson was under as he prepared for his final tour” and features interviews with Travis Payne, Kenny Ortega, Harvey Levin, Warren Zanes, and more, as well as audio recordings of Jackson from his last rehearsals.

And things don’t slow down after that! Following the King of Pop’s episode, the second installment takes you back to the days of the Osbournes reign of reality TV, while episode three goes inside the world of trash TV in general, examining the rise of shows such as The Jerry Springer Show and Geraldo. The last two episodes are really here for the diehard fans: “Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary” gives viewers the opportunity to further mourn the all-too-soon cancellation of the cult classic series starring Seth Rogen and Jason Segel, while “Chris Rock’s ‘Bring the Pain’” delves into the comedian’s legacy and how he changed the face of comedy with his 1996 special.

Cultureshock premieres June 25 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.