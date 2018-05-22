13 Reasons Why season 3: Showrunner reveals if Hannah would be involved

Spoiler alert: This post contains plot from season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

As of right now, there’s no word on whether 13 Reasons Why will get a third season. But seeing as how season 2 ended with what felt like a final farewell to Hannah, there’s a big question mark around whether the girl who started all of this could return. At this point, is Hannah’s story done?

“Should we get a season 3, the loss of Hannah will continue to be the inciting traumatic event for this group of kids and parents. It will always be part of the story,” showrunner Brian Yorkey tells EW. “But I don’t see a tremendous continued presence for Hannah because I think we needed her to finish telling everyone else’s side of her story and we needed her so that Clay could get to a point of saying, ‘I love you and I let you go.’ If the story does continue, and certainly there is lots more to know about a lot of these characters, then the spotlight focus on Hannah Baker is probably done.”

And considering where things left off with the rest of the kids — Clay and Tony working to keep Tyler from getting arrested; everyone coming together in support of Jessica — there’s room for more of a sense of togetherness in a potential third season. “One of our big themes for the season was the progression from isolation to community,” Yorkey says. “We really wanted these kids to find a community in each other. My favorite scene of the season is when they all show up at Jessica’s house and Clay and Alex say, ‘Look we don’t want to pressure you but we just want you to know that we believe you and we’re here for you.'”

With that in mind, Yorkey says there’s a lot of good television to be made out of those kids sticking together. “We respond to community,” Yorkey says, speaking generally of TV viewers. “We respond to people being there for each other, so I do hope that if the story does continue, we will continue to see that. I’m sure there will be new adversity, but I’m sure we also will see that there are bonds here that these characters didn’t have before.”

13 Reasons Why season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.