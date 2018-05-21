Patrick J. Adams apologizes for posting unflattering photo of woman: 'I'm no bully'

Patrick J. Adams has apologized on social media for posting an unflattering photograph of a woman he says body-shamed him at the airport following the royal wedding.

In a since-deleted post, the Suits star shared a photograph of the woman sleeping in a chair next to him, with captions explaining the scenario. According to screenshots in the Daily Mail, Adams wrote, “She reads her paper. See’s picture of me and Troian from wedding. ‘My God. What a terrible photo of you.’ I look over. ‘Really. I kind of like that photo. What do you think is wrong with it?’ She pauses. ‘Well, you’re just so….chunky.’ She laughs and falls asleep, and …. scene.”

Many called Adams out in response, saying his post amounted to body-shaming in retaliation. On Monday, the actor removed the post from his social channels and issue an apology on Instagram. “And now, for a quick lesson about body shaming, apologizing, and media outlets,” the photo attached to his apology read.

“Yesterday I posted a photo of a woman who did some casual body shaming of my wife and I in the airport,” he wrote. “My intention was solely to put a face to the people who think that sort of glancing commentary is necessary, helpful or funny. Some of the comments on the post instead said I was being a bully and should have taken the ‘high road’ (some also doubled down on the body shaming. Thumbs up guys!).”

Adams continued, “I thought it over and agreed and took it down, not because I felt the woman was right or fair or undeserving of being called out but because any sense of being a bully or lashing out felt wrong. Now a number of familiar outlets with a lot of extra time on their hands are asking for comment and getting ready to publish the post in their hard hitting newspapers, magazines and blogs. So I’ll comment here. I’m no bully. What that woman said to us was offensive and unnecessary but I should have told her she was rude and out of line and left it at that. I’m sorry I didn’t. I was too shocked and annoyed and Canadian – so I avoided the confrontation. Again, I’m sorry.”

Adams went on to call out media outlets publishing the original post, saying “It will make whatever bullying or embarrassment I might have caused for that woman far worse for a far wider audience.”

He concluded by writing: “1. Don’t talk [s—] about the way people look. You have no idea what’s going on with them and your commentary will always make their day worse not better. 2. If someone does. Don’t use the internet to settle scores. Tell them right to their face and in public that they’re part of the problem and not the solution. 3. Believe pretty much nothing you read in magazines. Good or bad. The machinery runs on misfortune and oversimplification. 4. Be cool to yourself and others at every opportunity. Life is too short for all of this.”

Adams was in the U.K. with his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, to attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his former Suits costar and onscreen love interest. The night before the wedding, Adams posted a touching tribute to Markle, writing, “Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan – wherever you are – we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well. #RoyalWedding.”

He was among several Suits stars to attend the wedding, alongside Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman. Several other Hollywood luminaries, including George and Amal Clooney and Oprah Winfrey, were also in attendance.