Miley Cyrus has an epic prank in store for Jimmy Kimmel

“I’m coming in like a wrecking ball, just for you, Jimmy!”

Those are Miley Cyrus‘ words of warning for a slumbering Jimmy Kimmel in a prank video that will air Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — and EW has an exclusive first look at the shennanigans.

“Wakey wakey. Guess who it is Jimmy. Good morning,” the “Malibu” singer tells Kimmel as she stands over his bed wearing hard hat and neon orange construction vest.

This isn’t the first time that the late-night host has been woken up in the middle of the night as part of a prank video for his talk show. Rihanna famously surprised a sleeping Kimmel in a similar fashion in 2015.

Kimmel will be all over ABC on Monday night. He’ll also be appearing on the live 2-hour finale of American Idol (at 9 p.m. ET after Dancing with the Stars: Athletes).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.